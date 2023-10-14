Servotech Power Systems and EMCOR will Establish 1000 EV Charging Stations in India

New Delhi : In a landmark development aimed at advancing well equipped and cutting-edge EV charging infrastructure, Servotech Power Systems Ltd., a distinguished NSE-listed manufacturer of EV chargers in India, and EMCOR Power Solutions, a prominent name in providing remarkable and technologically EV charging CPO solutions and advanced battery have signed an MOU to Revolutionize EV Charging Infrastructure in India. EMCOR Power Solutions is the Indian business start-up of EMCOR International, a renowned Kuwait-based general trading company with a strong focus on the Oil and Gas sector, along with various ministerial departments.

Under the terms of this MOU, EMCOR Power Solutions commits to providing Servotech Power Systems with 1000 CPO (Charge Point Operator) sites in India. These sites will serve as the foundation for the installation of EV chargers, as outlined by the agreement. Servotech Power Systems will take on the role of manufacturer and installer of 30kW and 60kW and even higher capacity DC fast EV chargers, strategically distributed across India to cater to the varying power requirements of different locations. The project will be executed in phases, with the initial phase encompassing the installation of 100 DC fast EV chargers in South India, followed by further expansion across PAN India. This tie up will mark a significant development in the quest for efficient and well equipped EV charging infrastructure in India.

Mr Raman Bhatia, MD of Servotech Power Systems Ltd. expressed his enthusiasm about this partnership, stating, “The signed MOU aims to accelerate nationwide adoption of Electric Vehicles by developing a well-equipped and technologically advanced EV charging infrastructure. We understand that the widespread adoption of EVs require more than just cutting-edge EV chargers; it demands a comprehensive and robust charging infrastructure that is accessible to all. Our goal, as the leading EV charger manufacturer in India, having a substantial market share, is to transform this vision into reality. We are confident that our deep industry knowledge and expertise in manufacturing high quality, reliable and affordable charging solutions will make this partnership a resounding success”

“As the leading sustainable energy and power protection solutions provider, we, EMCOR Power Solutions understand that the path to sustainability is paved through innovation, dedication and strategic alliances. In the pursuit of fulfilling our vision of accelerating the transition to sustainable mobility we have forged strategic partnerships. The partnerships signify our dedication to bringing world class expertise and cutting- edge technology to the forefront of sustainable mobility solutions. We are fully committed to leveraging our vast experience and resources to drive transformative change in the sustainable mobility landscape. Through this partnership we aim to enter the realm of EV charging and are excited about the possibilities this partnership holds and the positive impact it will bring to our nation’s mobility landscape” said Byju Kuniyil, MD of EMCOR Power solutions & EMCOR International GTC, Kuwait.