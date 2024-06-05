Secretary, MeitY inaugurates indigenous Air Quality Monitoring System and launch Air-Pravah App on World Environment Day

Secretary, MeitY, Shri S Krishnan has inaugurated Indigenous Air Quality Monitoring System (AQ-AIMS) and launched Air-Pravah App on the occasion of World Environment Day here today. These are developed under MeitY supported technologies.

Secretary Shri S Krishnan said, “It is a very cost effective, ‘Make in India’ solution, which is available in three variants dependinh upon the needs of industries. System has been thoroughly tested and validated for various parameters of air.”

The Additional Secretary, MeitY, Shri Bhuvanesh Kumar said, “MeitY is supporting R&D activities from proof of concept to product development to cater to the growing needs of the industries.”

Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) mentioned that the developed system will be helpful in providing the various environmental clearances.

The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Kolkata in collaboration with TeXMIN (ISM, Dhanbad) and industry partner J M Envirolab Pvt Ltd, under the ‘National programme on Electronics and ICT applications in Agriculture and Environment (AgriEnIcs)’, has developed an outdoor air quality monitoring system to monitor environmental pollutants which includes parameters like PM 1.0, PM 2.5, PM 10, SO 2 , NO 2 , O 3 , CO, CO 2 , Temperature, Humidity, etc, for continuous air quality monitoring.

After successful field trial and certification from National Physical Laboratory, Delhi; TUV India, Pune; the system is being commercialized by the ToT partner M/s J M Envirolab Pvt Ltd. Efforts have made for availibity of AQ-AIMS system throgh GeM portal. The technology is replacing the conventional gold standard instruments at a fraction of the cost, with its groundbreaking, cost-effective solution developed under the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

The AQ-AIMS comes with the mobile application named “Air-Pravah” for real-time Air Quality Index (AQI) monitoring. It offers quick setup, real-time data visualization, unit conversions, AQI comparison, multi-device support, data analysis tools, remote monitoring and automatic updates. It will be available on Android play stores, and the app is being activated by registering with the unique device ID of the AQ-AIMS device.