CAQM Engages School Students in Awareness Campaign for STC Building Employees and Public on World Environment Day 2024

In celebration of World Environment Day 2024, the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR & Adjoining Areas (CAQM), in active participation of the students of Arwachin Bharti Bhawan Sr. Sec. School, Vivek Vihar, Delhi today organized an Awareness Drive/ Campaign for employees working in various offices located within the State Trading Corporation (STC) Building, Janpath, Delhi and public at large. The students actively conducted Awareness Drive with engaging slogans, exhibiting educational messages via posters and placards and with Nukkad Natak focusing on environment protection and sustainability. The Awareness Drive/ Campaign conducted by CAQM focused on theme of the World Environment Day 2024, “Land Restoration, Desertification, and Drought Resilience”.

The Awareness Drive/ Campaign included a plantation programme and IEC activities through jingles, Nukkad Natak, presentations, etc. in different offices housed in the STC Building viz. Security Printing & Minting Corporation of India Ltd., Ministry of Finance; various divisions of the State Bank of India (SBI); Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances; Central Cottage Industries Corporation of India Ltd. (CCIC); The Handicrafts & Handlooms Exports Corporation of India Ltd. (HHEC); State Trading Corporation; Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR & Adjoining Areas (CAQM); etc. The Awareness Drive/ Campaign aimed to educate and engage employees and public at large on the critical issues of land degradation, desertification, drought and air pollution. The event featured a series of informative sessions that provided insights into sustainable land management practices, the impact of desertification on the environment, measures to enhance drought resilience, and steps to abate air pollution in our surrounding areas.

Addressing land restoration, combating desertification and addressing issues impacting air pollution are vital for ensuring environmental sustainability and resilience against climate change. The Awareness Drive/ Campaign is an initiative to inform and to sensitize citizens to contribute towards these goals through their daily actions.

Students and faculty from the school actively participated, contributing to the informative sessions and interactive activities designed to highlight practical solutions for land restoration, drought resilience and air pollution. Involving students in such meaningful events not only broadens their understanding but also empowers them to advocate and disseminate sustainable practices in communities.

Participants engaged in various activities, including workshops on water conservation, soil health improvement, afforestation techniques, and steps to abate air pollution. The drive also included the distribution of educational materials and eco-friendly products to encourage sustainable practices.

Employees and public were greatly benefited and expressed their wish to imbibe such practices in their daily lives. The success of the Awareness Drive underscores the importance of collective action and education in addressing environmental challenges.

The Commission remains committed to promoting air quality and environmental sustainability through Statutory directions, continuous engagement, education, and various IEC activities.