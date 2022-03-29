Second batch of Padma awardees 2022 visits National War Memorial; Pays homage to the fallen heroes of India

New Delhi : The second batch of Padma awardees 2022 paid a visit to the iconic National War Memorial (NWM) in New Delhi on March 29, 2022. President Shri Ram Nath Kovind had conferred two Padma Vibhushan, nine Padma Bhushan and 54 Padma Shri awards for the year 2022 at the Civil Investiture Ceremony-II held in Rashtrapati Bhavan on March 28, 2022. Among those who visited NWM were Padma Vibhushan recipient Dr Prabha Atre, who laid wreath and paid homage to the fallen heroes at NWM. Padma Shri winners Prof (Dr) Maria Krzysztof Byrski of Poland, Dr Chirpat Prapandvidya of Thailand, Smt Basanti Devi, Shri Dhaneswar Engti, Guru Tulku Rinpoche, Dr (Prof) Harmohinder Singh Bedi, Sadguru Brahmeshanand Acharya Swamiji and Shri Abdulkhadar Imamsab Nadakattin were also present.

As the awardees went around the NWM, they were informed about the gallant deeds of the Armed Forces by the service personnel. The awardees appreciated the Government’s initiative of organising the visit to the NWM, saying that the monument radiates the values of patriotism, devotion to duty, courage and sacrifice of the soldiers. They urged people, especially the youth, to visit the monument and learn about the heroic stories of the soldiers.

“It was a great honour for us to come here and pay respects to our soldiers. We are really proud of them because they are protecting us and taking our Nation forward,” said Padma Vibhushan winner Dr Prabha Atre, a renowned Indian classical vocalist.

The first batch of Padma awardees 2022, including Padma Bhushan winners Shri Devendra Jhajharia & Shri Sachchidanand Swami and Padma Shri winners Sardar Jagjit Singh Dardi, Shri Kaajee Singh & Pandit Ram Dayal Sharma, had visited the iconic monument on March 22, 2022.