INDO-UZBEKISTAN JOINT EXERCISE “EX DUSTLIK” CONCLUDES AT YANGIARIK IN UZBEKISTAN

New Delhi : The 3rd edition of Indo-Uzbekistan Joint Field Training Exercise “ EX DUSTLIK” concluded at Yangiarik, Uzbekistan on 29 March 2022. The joint exercise provided an opportunity for both the contingents to train in Counter Terrorism operations in an semi-urban environment. The last two days of the exercise was dedicated to a validation exercise where both contingents jointly conducted simulated operations over extremist groups under a United Nations Mandate.

The conduct of this exercise, which covered a vast spectrum from cross training & combat conditioning in field conditions, to sports and cultural exchanges has been a grand success. “Exercise DUSTLIK” will enhance the level of defence cooperation between both the Armies and will act as a catalyst for many such joint programs in future to further consolidate the traditional bond of friendship between India and Uzbekistan.