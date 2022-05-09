SECI signs MoU with MHA to set up Solar Energy panels

New Delhi : Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) has signed an MoU with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs in order to harness the potential of solar energy on the available rooftop areas in the campuses of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and National Security Guard (NSG). Shri Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Union Home Secretary and Shri Indu Shekhar Chaturvedi, Secretary MNRE were present on the occasion.

The MoU was signed by Shri Rakesh Kumar Singh, Joint Secretary, MHA and Smt. Suman Sharma, MD, SECI. Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Suman Sharma said, “SECI is happy to serve the Government of India for fulfilling India’s climate commitments and look forward to expanding rooftop solar sector to the remotest corners of the country.”

The MoU is a step ahead towards supply of green power to the country’s security forces and reinforces the government’s commitment towards a sustainable future. The MoU will support MHA in implementing rooftop solar plants under RESCO model.

Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), a PSU under Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), that is engaged in promotion and development of various renewable energy resources, especially solar energy, trading of power, R&D etc. SECI is also the designated implementing agency for many Govt. RE schemes like VGF schemes, ISTS schemes, CPSU schemes etc.