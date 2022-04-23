5 Must-Have Accessories That Will Be Perfect In 2022

We all know that shopping trends come and go and are primarily short-lived, but there are always certain timeless pieces of clothing or accessory styles that will never go out of style. Suppose you’re looking to invest in some statement pieces that you can repeatedly wear as the years go by. In that case, these five accessories will be ideally in style in 2022, just like they were when they first hit the market in 2013, and will continue to look fashionable every year after.

The future of watches

Five stylish watch accessories you’ll wear with your Apple Watch: The first generation of Apple Watches was very successful but still far from perfect. We can already envision certain new features that we think will make a huge difference. For example, in five years, our watches will be able to tap into Wi-Fi without us ever having to enter a password on our phones. They’ll also have GPS capabilities, so we never have to hold them in our hands while running or to bike again. But it’s not just wearable tech that’ll be more useful in 5 years: Every accessory we own is about to become more innovative, too—even watches and the watch accessories themselves!

The future of wallets

Instead of keeping your wallet in your back pocket, imagine wearing a small RFID smart card on your wrist that stores all of your credit cards and payment information. It’s like Apple Pay, but you don’t need to pull out your phone and go through that awkward tapping dance. A watch accessory? Why not! If we have watches to tell us time, why not wear one that does more than showing us time? The future is here!

The future of earbuds

Apple’s AirPods were an innovative and well-received take on headphone design in 2016. The sleek white or black earbuds fit easily in your ears, with a simple tap to pause and play music or initiate Siri. A quick charge before your workout will provide you with several hours of listening time. The charging case even comes with its built-in charger, so you can rest assured that they’ll be ready to go when you need them most. Next year, Apple will likely release an updated version of AirPods and continue to push airpods and airpods cases as a must-have accessory for everyday use. While there are plenty of other options, Apple has set a high bar for style and quality that competitors will have to live up to.

The future of phone chargers

Who hasn’t had to deal with a dead phone battery at some point in their life? The worst part about it is if you don’t have access to a charger, which could mean hours of downtime. The idea of wireless charging for phones has been around for a while now, but it hasn’t made its way into many homes. Apple released its line of Airpods and then announced that they were working on a set of wireless earphones, so who knows what comes next! It is pretty exciting to see what technology will do next and what we can add to our cell phones! While we are thinking about new accessories, let’s talk about smartwatches.