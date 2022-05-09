WPC Wing, Department of Telecommunications releases RTR(A) exam schedule at Chennai, New Delhi, Hyderabad and Kolkata Centres for the Year 2022

New Delhi : Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Communications, Government of India, has released the Radio Telephony Restricted(Aero) exam schedule at Chennai, New Delhi, Hyderabad and Kolkata Centres for the Year 2022. A Notice pertaining to this has been uploaded on website of Department of Telecommunications ( https://dot.gov.in/spectrummanagement/release-rtr-exam-schedule-chennai-new-delhi-hyderabad-and-kolkata-centres-year )

The Ministry of Communications, Department of Telecommunications, Wireless Planning and Co-ordination Wing will hold examinations for award of Radio Telephony Restricted(Aero) Certificate of Proficiency and Licence to operate in the Aero mobile Service under the Indian Wireless Telegraphy (Commercial Radio Operator’s Certificate of Proficiency and Licence to Operate Wireless Telegraphy) Rules, 1954 and subsequent amendments made thereafter. The schedule for the exam is :

TABLE 1

SL No Centre Date of Commencement of Examination (Tentative) Tentative date for receiving hard copy of the application at concerned RLO Hard Copy to be sent to Regional Licensing Officer (RLO) as per Table-2 mentioned in NOTICE Start Date Last Date Chennai 27-06-2022 07-05-2022 21-05-2022 Chennai New Delhi 22-08-2022 15-06-2022 30-05-2022 New Delhi Hyderabad 17-10-2012 15-08-2022 30-08-2022 Hyderabad Kolkata 12-12-2022 15-10-2022 30-10-2022 Kolkata

The Notice stated, “The above dates (mentioned in table) are tentative, hence likely to be changed. Admitted candidates shall, however, be intimated through Department of Telecom (DOT) website for the correct dates and venue of the examination would be confirmed through Department of Telecom (DOT) website.” All the candidates, Examiners, Coordinators and other staff associated with Examination have been directed to follow the COVID-19 guidelines/SOPs issued by Ministry of Health & Family Welfare from time to time.

It has also been mentioned that the hardcopy of the application should be submitted within the stipulated period as mentioned in the Table-1 above to respective (Regional Licensing Officers) RLOs.