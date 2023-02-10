Seafood products export from India during the last three years has increases from US$ 6679 million in FY 2019-20 to an all-time high record figure of US$ 7759.58 million in FY 2021-22

Seafood products export from India during the last three years has increased from US$ 6679 million in FY 2019-20 to an all-time high record figure of US$ 7759.58 million in FY 2021-22, the Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Smt. Anupriya Patel said in reply to a parliamentary question today.

The seafood exports in last 3 years is tabulated as below:-

Year 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 Value in US$ (Million) 6,679.00 5,957.00 7,759.58

Further, quantity of sea products exported in last five years, year-wise is given in the table below:

Year 2017-18 2018-19 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 Quantity (in Metric Tons) 13,77,244 13,92,559 12,89,651 11,49,510 13,69,264

The Government through Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) provides financial assistance to the seafood processors/exporters for the development of infrastructure and up gradation of new technologies in the fisheries sector all over the country with an aim to bring in more investment in high end value addition and impart sills to workers in the processing units for producing such products so as to enhance the unit value realization in export. During the period 2017-18 to 2021-22, total financial assistance of approx. Rs. 99.00 Crores have been extended by MPEDA.