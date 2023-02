The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has said that India will keep trying to save maximum lives under ‘Operation Dost’.

Responding to a tweet by MEA regarding the role that Indian team is playing in Turkiye, the Prime Minister tweeted :

“Our teams are working day and night as a part of ‘Operation Dost.’ They will keep giving their best to ensure maximum lives and property are saved. In this critical time, India stands firmly with the people of Türkiye.”