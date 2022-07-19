Scholarship of Rs.20,000/- per student per annum to all school going children of Class 1 to 12 by the Ministry of Social justice & Empowerment under PM CARES for Children

New Delhi : The PM CARES for Children Scheme was launched by he Hon’ble Prime Minster of India on 29th May, 2021. Ministry of Women and Child Development has been designated as Nodal Agency for implementation of the Scheme by verification of the beneficiaries. The following provisions of Scholarship are under the Scheme to such Children who have lost both the Parents or legal Guardian or Adoptive Parents or Surviving Parent to COVID-19 pandemic, to continue their education without any hindrance:

School Education:

(i) Scholarship of Rs.20,000/- per student per annum to all school going children of Class 1 to 12 by the Ministry of Social justice & Empowerment. So far, 3700 number of beneficiaries has been assisted by the Ministry under this Scheme during the current financial year.

Higher Education:

(i) Provision of Swanath Scholarship of Rs.50,000/- per child per annum for technical education (by AICTE)

(ii) Provision of skill training under KARMA Scheme by AICTE.

This information was given by The Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Sushri Pratima Bhoumik in the Lok Sabha in a written reply today.