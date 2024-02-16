SBI champions Jan Suraksha, allows customers to digitally enroll under PMJJBY & PMSBY

Mumbai, February 16, 2024: State Bank of India, the country’s largest public sector bank, has brought another enabler for its customers towards enhancing convenience in enrolment under PMJJBY & PMSBY schemes.

Sh. Dinesh Khara, Chairman SBI, launched a self-subscribing journey for enrolment under PMJJBY & PMSBY schemes for SBI customers. The functionality enables customers to enroll under the schemes as per their convenience without visiting Branch or Customer Service Point. The customer needs to key in the account number, date of birth on Jan Suraksha portal and to select the Bank. The Certificate of Insurance is generated instantly on payment of premium.

Introducing the service offering, Mr. Dinesh Khara, Chairman, SBI emphasized the bank’s efforts in leveraging technology to boost offerings that ensure customer empowerment and said, “The facility will provide impetus to the Government of India’s drive of covering all eligible citizens under PMJJBY & PMSBY schemes”.