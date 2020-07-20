SATYA MicroCapital Limited Launches Vijayalakshmi Das Entrepreneurship Awards 2020

New Delhi: SATYA MicroCapital Limited launched Vijayalakshmi Das Entrepreneurship Awards 2020 – an Awards & Recognition platform to felicitate Women Entrepreneurs at the grassroots level to honor the ‘Mother of Indian Microfinance’ – Late Mrs. Vijaylakshmi Das on her 69th Birth Anniversary.

The launch took place through a virtual platform and was attended by an audience of more than 600 people consisting members from across the MFI n BFSI sector. The event started with Madam Vijayalakshmi Das’ daughters – Ms. Preeti Das and Ms. Swati Das elucidating the journey of their mother who inspired ennumerous people with her generous and humble approach. Eminent industry members – Mr. Manoj Kumar Nambiar (Chairperson, MFIN), Mr. Rakesh Dubey (Ex CEO, SVCL), Mr. P. Satish (Executive Director, Sa-Dhan), Mr. Gaurav Gupta (MD, Ananya Finance), Mr. Siddharth Arur (Co-Founder, Goodcoin) and Mr. Taejun Shin (Founder & CEO – Gojo & Company, Inc.) shared their personal and professional experiences on how Madam Das, during her lifetime motivated everyone around her to achieve a higher state of transformation. Underlining the essence of the program more in detail, SATYA’s Board Members – Ms. Surekha Marandi, Mr. C.P. Mohan, Mr. Navin Surya, Mr. Saneesh Singh, Mr. Sanjay Gandhi, Mrs. Praachi Gandhi along with MD & CEO – SATYA, Mr. Vivek Tiwari also shared their heartfelt thoughts encompassing Madam Vijayalakshmi Das’ poised and courteous personality.

The Vijayalakshmi Das Entrepreneurship Awards are categorized into four sections: Leader of the Year (One Award), Entrepreneur of the Year Awards – Micro (3), Entrepreneur of the Year Awards – Small (3), and Entrepreneur of the Year Awards – Medium(3).

Nominations for the awards opened immediately after the launch. The nomination form is available on the official website of SATYA MicroCapital Limited. The last day of submission of the entries is 30th September 2020. Nominees will be considered by a panel made up of prominent experienced members operating in the microfinance landscape in India. Winners shall be announced on SATYA’s fourth Annual Day Function – Vihangam 2020 which is stated to be held in the last quarter of the year.

Each of these prestigious awards is tailored to identify, recognize, influence, inspire, encourage, and celebrate the outstanding leadership and achievements demonstrated by women entrepreneurs across the Indian microfinance landscape. This initiative will not only motivate women entrepreneurs to reach greater heights with flying colors but will also encourage the aspiring women entrepreneurs to improve their standards of business practices to attain a high level of entrepreneurship.

Vivek Tiwari, MD & CEO, SATYA MicroCapital Limited said, “These awards will add voice to promote and encourage women to take part in entrepreneurial endeavors. It is equally important to acknowledge and felicitate women entrepreneurs at the grassroots level. It seems imperative to recognize the achievements made by women entrepreneurs who have surmounted so many obstacles to attain professional success. With no second thought in heart, no other occasion except the Birth Anniversary of Madam Vijayalakshmi Das could be considered apt for this noble initiative.”

SATYA Micro Capital has been assisting the women entrepreneurs in the country since its inception in 2017 and gives special focus towards their upliftment for their further growth and expansion.

