Peter England in Collaboration with HeiQ, Switzerland Launches Innovative Antiviral* Collection

Mumbai: Peter England, a leading international menswear brand from the house of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd, is set to offer a fashionable and stylish collection with virus and bacteria resistant properties. The brand has collaborated with Switzerland-based HeiQ, a global leader in textile innovation, to bring the unique HeiQ Viroblock® fabric technology to India. Under this collection, Peter England will be launching work wear, lounge wear and face masks to meet complete lifestyle demands of the new-age consumer.

The HeiQ Viroblock® fabric is specially infused with virus resistant properties to ensure safety by inhibiting the persistence and growth of viruses and bacteria on its surface. For masks, the fabric retains these properties up to 30 gentle washes*. For apparel, the fabric retains these properties up to 20 gentle washes*.

Elaborating on the launch, Manish Singhai, COO, Peter England, “Safety and protection has never been more important than it is today, given the current situation which the entire world is facing. Peter England has a rich and strong legacy of introducing innovative products catering to spoken and unspoken needs of today’s consumers. We’re happy to announce our partnership with HeiQ, one of the world’s leading textile innovator from Switzerland, to launch our range of apparel and masks enriched with virus and bacteria resistant properties. We will be launching work wear, face masks and lounge wear in phases to address the country’s need for protection and safety. We believe that this new technology is a breakthrough in the lifestyle category and will bring us closer to the hearts of the consumers.”

In addition to the antiviral technology, Peter England has independently enhanced their mask offering with droplet resistant finish & Smart Straps. The droplet repellent finish makes the fabric hydrophobic. This repels contagious droplets on the masks’ outer surface, making it a perfect shield for the consumer. The smart straps used in the mask have a soft-finish and three-way adjustment to provide comfort, fit and a choice to carry the mask around the neck ,when not in use. Face contour design with chin mask and nose-clip make the mask sit over the consumer’s face comfortably. All these power-packed features come in varied styles and patterns, making this a comprehensive offering for protection, comfort and style in one go.

Co-founder and CEO of HeiQ Group, Carlo Centonze stated, “The team at Peter England undertook a through yet rapid learning about HeiQ Viroblock technology in order to quickly adapt it into their offerings, both in fashion masks and apparels. We worked closely with the teams to ensure that products that they have launched are fully validated in their performance to ensure that our stakeholders in India have the opportunity to add these fashionable article for their day to day protection from the current pandemic.”

Peter England’s new collection is currently available at www.peterengland.com and will shortly be available across the country through the brand’s retail network of outlets and multi-brand counters.

*Disclaimer: The fabric used in these products is treated with HeiQ Viroblock Swiss Technology that is tested to provide resistance against common viruses and bacteria, based on AATCC 100 and ISO18184 global testing methods, up to 30 gentle washes in masks & up to 20 gentle washes in apparel. Resistance to COVID-19 is yet to be assessed.

