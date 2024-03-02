Sarbananda Sonowal to Inaugurate Lighthouse Photo Exhibition Tomorrow

The Directorate of Lighthouse and Lightships under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways is organizing a Lighthouse Photo Exhibition from 3rd March 2024 to 7th March 2024. The four-day lighthouse photo exhibition will be inaugurated by Union Minister for Ports, Shipping, and Waterways & AYUSH, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal on 3rd March (4:30 PM Onwards) at AIFACS, 1 Rafi Marg, New Delhi. The event will be graced by Shri Shripad Y. Naik, MoS, MoPSW, and Shri Shantanu Thakur, MoS, MoPSW, along with other senior dignitaries from the Ministry, DGLL, etc. The event will feature a captivating collection of 100 photographs capturing the beauty and historical significance of lighthouses scattered across India’s vast coastline.

The Lighthouse Photo Exhibition aims at promoting Lighthouse Tourism. MoPSW is committed to transform all the lighthouses in the country as tourist destinations. Under this, the historic lighthouses are being renovated with adequate facilities.

On 28th February Hon’ble PM inaugurated the tourism facilities developed at 75 lighthouses across the country. It was PM’s visionary approach to transform India’s distinctive lighthouses in to captivating tourism sites. The initiative aims to showcase the rich culture, significance, and allure of these magnificent structures whereby they can propel prospect of tourism and power local economy. It is noteworthy that, in 2022-23 the footfall at lighthouses has increased to 10.24 lakhs which was only 4.34 lakhs in year 2013-14.

Under the MIV 2030 initiative, the Directorate General of Lighthouses and Lightships (DGLL) under MoPSW is promoting lighthouse tourism across India. This initiative aims to revitalize existing lighthouse facilities by repurposing them for alternative uses, with a specific focus on developing heritage and maritime museums. The project entails the transformation of several lighthouses into tourist attractions, including those in Chennai- Alleppey, Kannur; Vizhinjam, Thangasseri and Vypin in Kerala and Chandrabhaga in Odisha. The Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047 also aims to develop light houses for tourist spots.

Visitors will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the rich history and significance of lighthouses, exploring their cultural, architectural, and navigational importance through the lens of contemporary photography. The photo exhibition has free entry for all.