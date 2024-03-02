CM Naveen Patnaik Enhances Healthcare Infrastructure with Inauguration of Teaching Hospitals and Foundation Laying for World-Class Facilities Across Various Government Medical Colleges in Odisha

Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik has laid the foundation for further strengthening the health care infrastructure of the state by inaugurating teaching hospitals in various government medical colleges of the state and making the health infrastructure of 4 medical colleges world-class. The teaching hospitals inaugurated are – 650-bed Bhimabhoi Medical College and Hospital at Balangir, 650-bed Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital at Baripada, 500-bed Government Medical College and Hospital at Sundargarh, 500-bed Dharni Dhar Medical College and Hospital at Keonjhar and Balasore. Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital with 650 beds. In addition, foundation stones have been laid to provide world-class infrastructure to Acharya Harihar Postgraduate Cancer Research Institute at Cuttack, MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Berhampur, Rourkela Government Hospital and Veer Surendra Sai Medical and Research Institute at Burla. These are important steps towards building a ‘Sustha Odisha, Sukhi Odisha’ by the Chief Minister.