Samsung India Launches Seventh Edition of Samsung E.D.G.E. Campus Program; Invites Young Minds to Innovate on New-Age Solutions

New Delhi : Samsung India has kicked off the seventh edition of its pan India campus program Samsung E.D.G.E, inviting the brightest minds from the top colleges of the country to work on real-life problem statements, interact with Samsung’s top leaders and provide unique solutions to the problem statement at hand.

This year, students from 27 campuses that include top B-Schools, engineering colleges and design schools will participate in the event, which will be held physically at campuses spread across the country.

The program consists of three rounds. The first round, which is the campus round, is about ideation, where the team members come together and put up an executive case summary based on their research and analysis. The top teams that are shortlisted in campus round work on a case study, submit and present their detailed solutions at the regional round. At the end of the regional round, top 8 teams are selected and mentored by Samsung leaders on their respective solutions. The final 8 teams battle it out in the National Round to arrive at the three winning teams.

Each team will comprise at least three students from within the campus across years and specializations. Each team will present their unique solution showcasing cutting-edge innovation and leadership skills. The top three teams will get a cash prize and a potential opportunity to work with Samsung.

“At Samsung, innovation is at the heart of everything we do. Over the years, Samsung E.D.G.E. has proved to be an enabler wherein students have the platform to showcase their creative solutions to real life problems. As we enter the seventh edition of the program, we are confident that the young talent participating in the program will bring in even more insightful solutions and display their problem-solving skills,” said Mr. Ken Kang, President & CEO, Samsung SWA.

In 2021, 1,730 teams across India participated in the program to present innovations and team AKR Menders of IIT Madras won for presenting a customer-centric, innovative solution to reach potential consumers and provide a delightful experience during the pre-purchase, delivery, and post-delivery stages. Team Purple from ISB Hyderabad came second for presenting the solutions for creating effortless transitions between online and offline customer journeys and revamping customer loyalty programs and creating a lock-in effect. The second runners-up, team Trifecta from FMS Delhi, showcased an AR-based visualization feature allowing customers to place and interact with electronics at home.

Launched in December 2016, Samsung E.D.G.E. is a first-of-its-kind campus program that provides an opportunity for the country’s best talent to come forward and exchange meaningful insights to get a head-start in their careers.