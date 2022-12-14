Sambalpur Lawyer’s agitation: Supreme Court condemn the conduct of striking lawyers & forestalls any chances of formation of a Orissa High Court permanent bench in Western Odisha

Bhubaneswar : In a big breaking, Highly furious over the mass-agitation by the lawyers demanding high court bench in Sambalpur district, Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled out any possibility for its formation in the Western Odisha .

While hearing a plea relating to protests by lawyers in the state demanding a permanent High Court bench in Sambalpur district, the order was passed by a bench comprising Justices SK Kaul and Abhay S Oka saying, “There is no question of setting up Benches. The passage of time and use of technology has made the demands obsolete. The use of technology is quite widespread now and monitored by the Orissa HC. No need for additional bench exits.”

“There is no hope for formation of a bench. Even if there was some possibility, that is lost now with their conduct,” the bench added.

“We condemn the conduct of striking lawyers by who burnt an effigy…the police should have effected preventive arrest and such people should have been in custody for some time at least….We have put the burden on the police authorities to treat criminals like criminals,” said bench.

“It cannot be done by such whimsical demands. We are putting this in the order to foreclose the issues,” the court said.

“We have little doubt that this is abject failure of police. They IGP and DGP have assured us that what has happened will not happen again and they take personal responsibility that complete peace is maintained,” the apex court added.