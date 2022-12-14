80% of the CSR funds every year have to be spent within a radius of 25 kms. of mines : Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi : Development programmes in the peripheral areas of coal mines are undertaken through the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds. As per CSR policy of Coal PSU, CIL, at least 80% of the CSR funds every year have to be spent within a radius of 25 kms. of mines/project sites/establishments by subsidiaries of CIL. The key areas covered are Healthcare & Nutrition, Sanitation & Water supply, Education & Livelihood, Rural Development, Environmental Sustainability and Disaster Management. Other themes covered are Women Empowerment and Welfare of the differently-abled.
During the last five financial years, a total of Rs. 2,625.26 cr. have been spent under CSR by CIL and its subsidiaries across the country including in Amravati, Maharashtra.
|S. No.
|Theme
|CSR Exp. FY 17-18
(Rs. Cr.)
|CSR Exp. FY 18-19
(Rs. Cr.)
|CSR Exp. FY 19-20
(Rs. Cr.)
|CSR Exp. FY 20-21
(Rs. Cr.)
|CSR Exp. FY 21-22
(Rs. Cr.)
|Total
(Rs. Cr.)
|1
|Healthcare, Sanitation & Nutrition
|93.36
|179.14
|290.60
|314.85
|393.89
|1,271.84
|2
|Education & Livelihood
|256.96
|121.44
|155.25
|83.32
|91.58
|708.55
|3
|Rural Development
|51.71
|73.18
|42.26
|77.19
|56.86
|301.20
|4
|Environmental Sustainability
|66.07
|20.70
|17.69
|16.95
|14.68
|136.09
|5
|Promotion of Sports
|10.79
|14.12
|23.61
|11.24
|10.09
|69.85
|6
|Disaster Management
|0.00
|0.00
|51.05
|23.23
|9.82
|84.10
|7
|Other themes
|4.89
|7.89
|7.38
|27.07
|6.40
|53.63
|TOTAL
|483.78
|416.47
|587.84
|553.85
|583.32
|2,625.26
The impact of development programmes on the socio-economic condition of people residing near the coal mines can be described as under:
|S. No.
|Project theme
|Types of Interventions
|Impact
|1
|Healthcare & Nutrition
|Construction of hospitals, Health camps, Mobile Medical Units, Treatment support, Supporting anganwadis etc.
|Improved healthcare facilities and access to healthcare & treatment
|2
|Sanitation & Water Supply
|Construction of toilets, installation of handpumps, piped water supply projects etc.
|Improved sanitation and supply of potable drinking water.
|3
|Education & Livelihood
|Construction of schools, classrooms and hostels, Installation of smart classes, Vocational trainings and livelihood enhancement programmes etc.
|Improved access to education & vocational trainings,
|4
|Welfare of the differently abled
|Providing aids and assistive devices, Supporting special education etc.
|Improved the facilities for special education of differently-abled students.
|5
|Women Empowerment
|Vocational trainings in trades such as Beautician, Nursing, Food processing, Handicrafts, Poultry etc., Maternal health improvement, Menstrual hygiene programmes etc.
|Improved employability and avenues for self-employment
|6
|Rural Development
|Construction of roads, community halls and other public utilities, Installation of solar lights etc.
|Improved mobility of villagers including accessibility to nearby local markets.
This information was given by the Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Shri Pralhad Joshi in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.