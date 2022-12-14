80% of the CSR funds every year have to be spent within a radius of 25 kms. of mines : Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi : Development programmes in the peripheral areas of coal mines are undertaken through the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds. As per CSR policy of Coal PSU, CIL, at least 80% of the CSR funds every year have to be spent within a radius of 25 kms. of mines/project sites/establishments by subsidiaries of CIL. The key areas covered are Healthcare & Nutrition, Sanitation & Water supply, Education & Livelihood, Rural Development, Environmental Sustainability and Disaster Management. Other themes covered are Women Empowerment and Welfare of the differently-abled.

During the last five financial years, a total of Rs. 2,625.26 cr. have been spent under CSR by CIL and its subsidiaries across the country including in Amravati, Maharashtra.

S. No. Theme CSR Exp. FY 17-18 (Rs. Cr.) CSR Exp. FY 18-19 (Rs. Cr.) CSR Exp. FY 19-20 (Rs. Cr.) CSR Exp. FY 20-21 (Rs. Cr.) CSR Exp. FY 21-22 (Rs. Cr.) Total (Rs. Cr.) 1 Healthcare, Sanitation & Nutrition 93.36 179.14 290.60 314.85 393.89 1,271.84 2 Education & Livelihood 256.96 121.44 155.25 83.32 91.58 708.55 3 Rural Development 51.71 73.18 42.26 77.19 56.86 301.20 4 Environmental Sustainability 66.07 20.70 17.69 16.95 14.68 136.09 5 Promotion of Sports 10.79 14.12 23.61 11.24 10.09 69.85 6 Disaster Management 0.00 0.00 51.05 23.23 9.82 84.10 7 Other themes 4.89 7.89 7.38 27.07 6.40 53.63 TOTAL 483.78 416.47 587.84 553.85 583.32 2,625.26

The impact of development programmes on the socio-economic condition of people residing near the coal mines can be described as under:

S. No. Project theme Types of Interventions Impact 1 Healthcare & Nutrition Construction of hospitals, Health camps, Mobile Medical Units, Treatment support, Supporting anganwadis etc. Improved healthcare facilities and access to healthcare & treatment 2 Sanitation & Water Supply Construction of toilets, installation of handpumps, piped water supply projects etc. Improved sanitation and supply of potable drinking water. 3 Education & Livelihood Construction of schools, classrooms and hostels, Installation of smart classes, Vocational trainings and livelihood enhancement programmes etc. Improved access to education & vocational trainings, 4 Welfare of the differently abled Providing aids and assistive devices, Supporting special education etc. Improved the facilities for special education of differently-abled students. 5 Women Empowerment Vocational trainings in trades such as Beautician, Nursing, Food processing, Handicrafts, Poultry etc., Maternal health improvement, Menstrual hygiene programmes etc. Improved employability and avenues for self-employment 6 Rural Development Construction of roads, community halls and other public utilities, Installation of solar lights etc. Improved mobility of villagers including accessibility to nearby local markets.

This information was given by the Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Shri Pralhad Joshi in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.