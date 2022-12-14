UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls for de-escalation of tensions between India and China

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for de-escalation in the tensions between India and China. The spokesperson to UN Secretary-General, Stephane Dujarric made the remarks when he was asked to comment on the issue during the press briefing yesterday.

Mr. Stephane Dujarric said, they have seen these reports, and they call for de-escalation and to ensure that the tensions along in that area do not grow. The statement comes after a face-off between Indian and Chinese troops took place in the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday which led to minor injuries to personnel from both sides.