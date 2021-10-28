‘Samajik Adhikarita Shivir’ for Divyangjan in Amritsar, Punjab

New Delhi : A ‘Samajik Adhikarita Shivir’ for distribution of aids and assistive devices to ‘Divyangjan’ under the ADIP Scheme of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment will be organized by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) in association with ALIMCO and District Administration Amritsar on 29th October, 2021 at Pehal Govt. Resource Centre, Govt Sr. Secondary School, Ranjit Avenue, Amritsar in Punjab.

A total of 3031 aids and assistive devices valued at Rs.1.83 crore will be distributed free of cost to 1803 Divyangjan at Block/Panchayat level by following the SOP prepared by the Department in view of COVID-19 Pandemic.

The inaugural function to be held on 29th October, 2021 at 13.00 PM will be attended virtually as the Chief Guest Dr. Virendra Kumar, Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment and function will be presided over by Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Member of Parliament, Amritsar.

Senior officers from ALIMCO and District Administration will also be present virtually/in person during the function.