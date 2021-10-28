Deaf Divyangjan in Thane sets example with his art work from Golden Grass of Wheat

New Delhi : Rajan Gawade (Deaf – Divyangjan) who lives in Maharashtra. , is proprietor of Rajan Project Artist, and specialist in making art work from Golden Grass of Wheat.

Rajan is working in this field over 30 years. He is expert in making Draft, Decorative work using Thermocol. He is specialized in Model Artist and has experience in painting sign boards. He is innovative in interior designing and does consulting.

While working in the field, Rajan has provided guidance to many deaf persons and also provided job opportunities to them under his guidance in his organization.

He lives with his mother and he runs his house on the income earned from his art work. He is happy and satisfied in his work. He takes designing work of events e.g. Wedding, Ganeshotsava, Durga Pooja etc.

Speciality in making art work from Golden Grass of Wheat. He has prepared many frames of his art work for selling. The art work is mentioned cost wise in the table above.