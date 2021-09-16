‘Samajik Adhikarita Shivir’ for Divyangjan and Senior Citizens

New Delhi : A ‘Samajik Adhikarita Shivir’ for distribution of aids and assistive devices to ‘Divyangjan’ under the ADIP Scheme and to Senior Citizens under the ‘Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana’ of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India will be organized by ALIMCO which is a Public Sector Enterprise under Administrative control of Department of Empowerment of Person with Disabilities (Divyangjan), Govt. of India on 17.09.2021 at Golden Palace, Sarojini Nagar, Kanpur.

A total of 3610 aids and assistive devices valued at Rs.65.49 Lakhs will be distributed free of cost to 59 Divyangjan and 357 Senior Citizens which are assessed in the month of August 2021 at different 6 locations/ blocks by following the SOP prepared by the Department in view of COVID-19 Pandemic.

The Distribution function to be held on 17.09.2021 at 10:30 to 11:00 AM, will be attended virtually by Dr. Virendra Kumar, Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Govt. of India, as the Chief Guest, Sh.Satish Mahana, Minister of Industrial Development Govt. of UP, Smt. Nilima Katiyar, State Minister of Higher Education, Science & Technology, Govt. of UP, Smt. Pramila Pandey, Mayor of Kanpur Nagar , Sh. Satyadev Pachori , Member of Parliament, Kanpur Nagar, Sh. Arun Pathak, Legislative Council Member, Sh.Salil Vishnoi, Legislative Council Member, Sh. Surendra Maithani, MLA, Govind Nagar & Sh.Mahesh Trivedi, MLA, Kidvai Nagar shall attend the function by being physically present at the main venue alongwith other dignitaries.

A ‘Samajik Adhikarita Shivir’ for distribution of aids and assistive devices to ‘Divyangjan’ under the ADIP Scheme of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India will be organized by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) in association with ALIMCO and District Administration Jammu on 17.09.2021 at Rajbhawan, Jammu.

A total of 1124 aids and assistive devices valued at Rs.46.03 Lakhs will be distributed free of cost to 528 Divyangjan at Block/Panchayat levels by following the SOP prepared by the Department in view of COVID-19 Pandemic.

The Distribution function to be held on 17.09.2021 at 11.00 AM to 11:30 AM, will be attended virtually by Dr. Virendra Kumar, Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Govt. of India, as the Chief Guest and Lt. Governor Sh. Manoj Sinha Jammu, shall attend the function by being physically present at the main venue alogwith other dignitaries.

Assessment Camp for Senior Citizens under the ‘Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana’ of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India will be organized by ALIMCO in association with District Administration Varanasi (UP) starting on 17.09.2021 till 30.09.2021.The Inaugural Assessment Camp to be held on 17.09.2021 will be attended virtually by Dr. Virendra Kumar, Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Govt. of India & Union Minister will be physically present on 18.09.2021 in Varanasi to have firsthand review the preparations and the process of assessment camp by personal interaction with the beneficiary.

Assessment Camp of aids and assistive devices to ‘Divyangjan’ under the ADIP Scheme & Assessment of Senior Citizens under the ‘Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana’ will be organized from 17.09.2021 onwards wherein Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Govt. of India will be virtually present through Video Conferencing.