NITI Aayog Launches Report on Reforms in Urban Planning Capacity in India

New Delhi : NITI Aayog today launched a report on measures to ramp up urban planning capacity in India.

The report, titled ‘Reforms in Urban Planning Capacity in India’, was released by NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Dr Rajiv Kumar, CEO Amitabh Kant and Special Secretary Dr K. RajeswaraRao.

Secretaries of theministries of housing and urban affairs, higher education, and panchayati raj, andchairpersons of AICTE and TCPO, Director of NIUA and President of ITPI also attended the event.

The report has been developed by NITI Aayog, in consultation with concerned ministries and eminent experts in the domain of urban and regional planning. It presents a condensed outcome of the extensive deliberations and consultations conducted over a period of 9 months.

“In the coming years, urban India will power the growth of the Indian economy. Urban challenges, including town planning, need greater policy attention in our country. There is a compelling need to plug the gaps in urbanplanning capacity in the country, else a huge opportunity for rapid, sustainable and equitable growth would be at risk of being missed,”said NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Dr Rajiv Kumar.

CEO Shri Amitabh Kant emphasized, “Urbanization is the driving force of the Indian economy. The country has reached a turning point in its transformation. It will be half urban in a couple of decades. This is the first time in the history of India that the question of urban planning capacity has been dealt with in depth.”

He also added that, “Greater synergies among the public and private sectors and education institutions will provide a massive boost towards making Indian cities more liveable, competitive, and sustainable.”