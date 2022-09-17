‘Samajik Adhikarita Shivir’ for Distribution of Aids and Assistive Devices to Divyangjan and Senior Citizens under ADIP and RVY Scheme in Jalaun, Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi : A ‘Samajik Adhikarita Shivir’ for distribution of aids and assistive devices to ‘Divyangjan’ under the ADIP Scheme and Senior Citizen under RVY Scheme of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India will be organized by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) in association with ALIMCO and District Administration, Jalaun today at Vishita Mandi Krishi Utpadan Mandi Samiti, Kalpi Road, Orai, (Jalaun), Uttar Pradesh.

A total of 4164 Aids and Assistive devices of different categories with value of worth Rs. I Crore 62 Lakhs 75 Thousand will be distributed free of cost among 836 ADIP Divyangjan and 319 Senior Citizen pre identified who were assessed during assessment camps organized by ALIMCO in the various location of Jalaun, Uttar Pradesh.

Dr. Virendra Kumar, Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, will be the Chief Guest of the function and will inaugurate the Distribution camp in presence of Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, Minister of State Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, Government of India, Member of Parliament and other local public representatives. Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment will connect to various location and will interact with the beneficiaries on line at different locations across the country where such distribution camps will be conducted simultaneously in one day.

Main function will be at Jalaun where Union Minister will be physically present. Senior officers from Ministry, District Administration, Jalaun and ALIMCO shall also be present during the function.