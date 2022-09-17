‘Samajik Adhikarita Shivir ’ for Distribution of Aids and Assistive Devices to Divyangjanand under ADIP Scheme of Govt. of India

New Delhi : To commemorate ‘Azadi Ka Amtrit Mahotsav’, today, on the 17th September, 2022, the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, Govt. of India organized 72 camps across the country wherein around 35000 divyangjan were provided with various types of aids and assistive devices. These camps were orgaised across the country aiming at to build a vision to have an inclusive society in which equal opportunities are provided for the growth and development of Divyangjan so that they can lead a productive safe and dignified lives in the Society. These camps were organized in coordination with Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India, Kanpur, a CPSE under the Department, Nine National Institutes, there Composite Regional Centres, Regional Centres and Regional Chapters spread all over the country. All the 72 camps were started at the same time across the country and connected on-line through video conferencing. Jalaun, Uttar Pradesh was the Central Point.

On this occasion, Shri Amit Shah, Home Minister, Government of India, graced the camp organized by the National Institute for Empowerment of Intellectual Disabilities, Secunderabad, Telangana .

Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Shri Ramdas Athawale graced the camp at AYJNISHD, Mumbai campus where aids and assistive devices were provided to 850 divyangjan.

Shri A. Narayanswamy, Minister of State for Social Justice & Empowerment inaugurated the camp held at Shimoga, Karnataka where aids and assistive devices were provided to 950 beneficiaries.

Kumari Pratima Bhoumik, Minister of State for Social Justice & Empowerment was present in the camp held at Belonia, South Tripura. Aids and assistive devices were provided to 1585 divyangjan in the presence of the Minister.

The camp at other places were also graced by various dignitaries viz., Minister of State of Power and Heavy Industries Shri Krishan Pal Gurjar attended the camp at Palwal, Hariyana. Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, Minister of State in Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Government of India and Member of Parliament from Jalaun Uttar Predesh participated in the camp held at Jalaun where aids and assistive devices were provided to 1174 Divyangjan and Senior Citizens. Dr. Harshvardhan, Ex-Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Science and Technology and Earth Sciences graced the camp at Central Delhi. Shri Hans Raj Hans, Member of Parliament participated in North West Delhi camp, Shri Satyadev Pachauri, Member of Parliament at the camp held at ALIMCO, Kanpur (HQ) Shri Brijbhushan Sharan Singh, Member of Pariament at Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, camp at CRC-Patna, Bihar by Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad, Member of Parliament and former Cabinet Minister, Govt. of India, camp at Bhilwara, Rajasthan by Shri Subhas Bahediya, Member of Parliament, Bokaro, Jharkhand was attended by Shri Pashupati Nath Singh, Member of Parliament (Dhanbad) and Shri Chandra Prakash Chaudhary, Member of Pariament (Giridih) Dharamshala, Himachal Pradeh by Shri Kishan Kumar, Member of Parliament, Shri Kuldeep Rai Sharma, Member of Parliament at CRC-Andaman & Nicobar camp. MLAs of the areas and other dignitaries and concerned district authorities were also present in all the 72 camps.

The camps were conducted successfully on all the 72 locatios with active support of local public representatives and local district administration.