Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment will inaugurate virtually 9 Model District Disability Centre (DDRCs)

New Delhi : The virtual inauguration of 9 Model DDRCs- 4 DDRCs of Badaun, Rampur, Bareilly, Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh, 1DDRC in Golaghat (Assam), 1DDRC in Kullu (Himachal Pradesh), 1 DDRC in Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh), 1 DDRC in Amravati (Maharashtra), 1DDRC in Ahmedabad (Gujarat) is scheduled to take place at 11.00 am on 18 September 2022 by the Union Minister of Social Justice & Empowerment along with the presence of Secretary, DEPwD.

Objective: To strengthen DDRCs and conversion of these DDRCs into Model DDRCs at their existing locations to provide effective and qualitative rehabilitation services to PwDs.

Expected Outcome: Model DDRCs, with increased equipments and rehabilitation professionals and better basic infrastructure, will be expected to provide a paradigm shift in approach towards the services offered to the persons with disabilities.