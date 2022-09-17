Ministry of Tourism to organise National Conference of State Tourism Ministers from 18th to 20th September 2022 in Dharamshala to discuss issues related to development of Tourism in the country

New Delhi : Ministry of Tourism, Government of India is organizing National Conference of State Tourism Ministers from 18th to 20th September 2022 in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh under the Chairmanship of Shri G. Kishan Reddy, Minister of Tourism, Culture and DONER, to discuss issues related to development of Tourism in the country.

The three-day National Conference of State Tourism Ministers will be attended by Central Ministers, Tourism Ministers from States and Union Territories, Governors, Administrators & Seniors Officials of the Central Government, State Governments, and Heads of the Tourism & Hospitality Associations.

Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh would be inaugurating the event. The event would be attended by Tourism Ministers of several states including Arunachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Tripura, Mizoram, Haryana, Sikkim, Goa, Meghalaya, Karnataka, Ladakh, Bihar, Chattisgarh, Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Kerala, Maharashtra etc. The conference is expected to be attended by approximate 250 delegates.

The Conference shall focus on the various policies and programmes of the Ministry of Tourism including the development of Tourism Infrastructure, Cultural, Spiritual & Heritage tourism, Tourism in the Himalayan states, Responsible and sustainable tourism, Role of digital technology for the marketing and promotion of tourism destinations, emerging importance of home stays in the Indian hospitality sector, Ayurveda, Wellness, Medical Value travel and promotion of domestic tourism. Other issues such as Wildlife Tourism, Responsible Tourism, tourism related aspects of G-20 will also be discussed along with the review on the implementation of various projects implemented by Ministry of Tourism.