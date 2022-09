New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in the bus accident in Hazaribagh district of Jharkhand. He has also prayed for the speedy recovery of those who got injured in the accident.

The Prime Minister Office tweeted;

“Anguished by the loss of lives in the bus accident in Hazaribagh district, Jharkhand. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. Praying that the injured recover soon: PM @narendramodi”