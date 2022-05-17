SAIL Supplies Special Steel for India’s Indigenous Navy Warships INS ‘Udaygiri’ and INS ‘Surat’

New Delhi :Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has supplied 4300 Tonnes of special steel for India’s indigenous navy warships INS ‘Udaygiri’ and INS ‘Surat’. The steel supplied by SAIL comprises DMR 249A grade Plates and HR Sheets. The entire quantity of steel has been supplied from SAIL’s Bokaro, Bhilai and Rourkela Steel Plants. This is in continuation to SAIL’s sustained efforts to contribute substantially in India’s ‘AatmaNirbhar Bharat’ mission and to strengthen the country’s efforts towards import substitution.

Earlier, SAIL had supplied special quality steel for India’s various defence projects including INS Vikrant, INS Kamorta among others.