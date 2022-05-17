NHPC observes ‘Swachhta Pakhwada 2022’

New Delhi :NHPC, India’s premier hydro power company observed ‘Swachhta Pakhwada 2022’ at its Corporate Office and all its Regional Offices, Projects and Power Stations across the country as per guidelines issued by the Government of India. On this occasion, Shri A.K. Singh, CMD, NHPC, Shri Y.K. Chaubey, Director (Technical), Shri R.P. Goyal, Director (Finance), Shri Biswajit Basu, Director (Projects), Heads of NHPC Regional Offices, Projects and Power Stations and Departmental Heads administered the ‘Swachhta Pledge’ to all NHPC employees today at 11.00 AM. The NHPC employees have also been taking the Swachhata e-Pledge at Online Pledge Platform of ‘mygov.in’ since 16th May, 2022.

During this Pakhwada, NHPC organized activities such as cleanliness awareness programmes, tree/ sapling plantation, skit presentation, cleaning kit/ sanitary pad distribution, special rally for awareness on hygiene, drawing / painting competition etc. across all its locations.