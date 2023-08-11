National

SAIL records its best ever Q1 performance with respect to Crude Steel Production and Sales

By Odisha Diary bureau

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) declared its financial results for the quarter ending 30th June, 2023. The Key highlights of financial results are mentioned below:

Performance of Q1 FY 2023-24 (Standalone) at a glance:

 

Unit

Q1 2022-23

Q4 2022-23

Q1 2023-24

Crude Steel Production

Million Tonne

4.33

4.95

4.67

Sales Volume

Million Tonne

3.15

4.68

3.88

Revenue from Operations

₹ Crore

24,029

29,131

24,358

Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA)

₹ Crore

2,606

3,401

2,090

Profit Before Tax (PBT)

₹ Crore

1,038

1,480

202

Profit After Tax (PAT)

₹ Crore

776

1,049

150

 

SAIL achieved its best ever Q1 performance with respect to Productions and Sales. The company registered a growth in the Crude Steel Production and Sales Volumes by 8% and 23% respectively over CPLY (corresponding period last year). Despite increase in volumes, the turnover has increased by 1% due to decline in price realization.

 With the coking coal prices stabilizing and the market outlook positive for sustained consumption growth in the country, margins are likely to improve going forward. The Company is also taking up debottlenecking and efficiency improvement projects to shore up the profitability in the medium term.

