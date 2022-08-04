SAI International hosts the annual SAI Model United Nations Conference 2022

Bhubaneswar: SAI International, one of the leading educational Group of India with a commitment of purposeful education in the K-12 educational space of the country hosted the annual SAI Model United Nations Conference on July 29th & 30th, 2022 in a blended format (Offline and Online). The conference was attended by over 720 delegates from across 6 countries including Japan, UAE, Kenya, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and India.

SAIMUN is an attempt to create awareness among the young minds on the various pressing issues that affect mankind, resources, as well as our planet. It provides a stimulating environment to find probable solutions to many of the daunting real-world challenges. The Conference, also addressed as SAIMUN 2022, had total 11 committees each for Classes IX-X and XI-XII, with interesting and stimulating agendas on global policies. This year the XI and XII committees included Disarmament and International Security Committee (DISEC), United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), Special Political and Decolonization Committee (SPECPOL), United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (UNCSW), and United Nations Security Council (UNSC). Committees for Classes IX and X included United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), United Nations Security Council (UNSC), International Labour Organization (ILO), World Health Organization (WHO), and Social, Humanitarian and Cultural Committee (SOCHUM).SAIMUN 2022 is scrupulously designed to provide the best of the learning to the participants, with an amalgamation of innovative and enriching activities aided by technology.

Students from Shri Harsha Memorial, a SAI International adopted School for deaf and mute sparked the global forum with their bright smiles. 14 OAVS (Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan) Schools from Balangir, Bargarh, Deogarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kalahandi, Kandmahal, Keonjhar, Koraput, Malkangiri, Mayurbhanj, Nabrangpur, Nuapada, and Subarnapur districts participated in SAIMUN 2022.

15 Round Square school, Okinawa Amicus International and Kogakuin Senior High School of Kogakuin University participated from Japan, Starehe Boys Centre and School from Kenya, Indian High School from UAE and Cadet College Hasanabdal from Pakistan were a part of the delegation form abroad at SAIMUN 2022. The Indian Round Square Schools namely Modern School, Barakhamba, New Delhi, The Doon School form Dehradun, Singapore International School from Mumbai, Global Public School from Kochi, Delhi Public School, Rohini, New Delhi, Scindia Kanya Vidyalaya, Gwalior, DAV Modern School, Chandigarh, K. C Public School, Jammu, Sun Beam Varuna Varanasi, Sun Beam Lahartara Varanasi, L.K. Singhania Education Centre Gotan, Rajasthan, Yadavindra Public School, Patiala and Step by Step from Noida participated as RS Schools from India. New AL Warood School from Dubai and many other schools from Bhubaneswar and Cuttack also participated in the SAIMUN 2022.

The delegation of Classes XI and XII discussed on the contemporary global issues such as “Necessity of ending the economic, commercial and financial embargo imposed by the US against Cuba”, “Decoding Climate Disasters : The global climate change combat strategy as part of the 2030 agenda”, “Situation of human rights in Ukraine stemming from the Russian aggression” “Regulation of the Rare Earth Mineral Trade”, Meeting the global uneven gender pay gap”, “Emergency Session : Announcement of a special military operation by The Russian Federation in Ukraine”.

The delegation of Classes IX and X discussed on the contemporary global issues such as “SDG4 Education 2030: Ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong opportunities for all”, “Decent work and the agenda for 2030 sustainable development: Global growth in productive employment”, “The Immunization Agenda 2030: A global strategy to leave no one behind” and the “Standard minimum rules for the treatment of prisoners”.

The inaugural session was graced by the esteemed Chief Guest Hon’ble Minister Shri Samir Ranjan Das, Department of School & Mass Education, Government of Odisha while congratulating the delegates he said that he was happy to see delegates from across the globe gather at SAI International to discuss world issues, such an event will not only keep the students aware of the current situations but also instil in them leadership and problem-solving skills. a

The SAI Tribune was released in the closing session by Chief Guest Shri Bishnupada Sethi, IAS, Principal Secretary, School and Mass Education Department, Government of Odisha. While addressing the day 2 delegation he said,” The world today needs creative leaders who have a mission to work honestly and be successful with honour. The world needs problem solvers who can deal with global issues with compassion and empathy. The world today needs environment protectors who will think of a sustainable future. World needs rational policy makers who can lead the world unbiased and rationally. He added, “Going by Dr, Bijaya Kumar Sahoo’s Global vision, it gives me joy to see his legacy is being taken ahead by his students through a global event like SAIMUN. It was noteworthy to know that students put forth their resolutions keeping in mind; mankind and believed that dialogue is the only way to address the world issues”.

Dr. Silpi Sahoo, Chairperson, SAI International Education Group said,” SAIMUN is a thoughtfully designed Model United Nations that provides an ideal platform for students to get a deeper understanding on international challenges, policies, lobbying, and negotiations. At the same time, they will meet students from across the globe, build confidence and hone their 21st century learning skills. Owing to the ongoing pandemic since the last year and half the event is being conducted virtually as ‘SAIMUN 2022”. Students will have a wonderful exposure being part of high-quality deliberations on contemporary global issues, which will have an everlasting impact on their learning horizon. The impetus provided by the resourceful leaders will make the sessions more informative, engaging, and thought-provoking, giving the delegates a tremendous understanding of international affairs and diplomacy”.

SAI Model United Nations (SAIMUN) Conference is considered as one of India’s largest MUN.SAIMUN is a duly accredited registered event of United Nations Information Centre for India and Bhutan (UNIC), under the aegis of the United Nations (UN) and follows the UN4MUN procedures. The objective of SAIMUN is to seek solutions to the various problems of the world, through discussion, negotiation and debates enabling the participating students learn to adopt views and attitudes, other than their own and break away from the confined self-interest and develop international cooperation and tolerance. SAIMUN is held every year to build leadership skills, increase global literacy and expand critical thinking in students by exposing them to the working of the UN. The theme of SAIMUN is “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam“- One world one family, which inspires the participants to work collaboratively and come out with innovative solutions to the various challenges outlined in the agenda.