Plum BodyLovin’ ropes in Ananya Panday as brand ambassador

New Delhi: Plum BodyLovin’ – the immensely loved bath & body brand by Plum, has signed, Bollywood actor and style icon, Ananya Panday as its brand ambassador. The star will be seen as the face of the brand, promoting its fragrance category – body mists, perfumes & deodorants in a variety of engaging campaigns across media platforms.

Plum BodyLovin aims to be the bath & body brand of choice for young India, and the most fun & delightful one at that, with its signature fragrances like Hawaiian Rumba, Vanilla Vibes, Trippin’ Mimosas and Orchid-You-Not. Ananya Panday brings on board the perfect blend of charm & playfulness to endear these fragranced body sprays & perfumes to today’s young women! There is also an immediate, almost seamless connect between Ananya’s personality & the brand’s DNA of being vibrant, lighthearted, quirky & delightful, making the partnership a natural fit.

Commenting on the announcement Shankar Prasad, CEO & Founder, Plum, said – “We’re elated to be associated with one of the most promising actresses & youth icons in India today. Ananya’s cheerful persona and dynamism blend perfectly with Plum BodyLovin’s brand personality, and this alliance is a step forward towards becoming the preferred choice for India when it comes to delightful & premium fragrances. We are thrilled to have her on board & can’t wait for everyone to see the collaboration come to life, soon!”

On being the brand’s ambassador, actor Ananya Panday shares, “Plum BodyLovin’ has a refreshing take on fragrances with their super-fun yet unique body mists & perfumes, colorful designs & of course the delightful names like Hawaiian Rumba & Orchid-You-Not etc. As someone who has always loved good fragrances & all things fun, this association with Plum BodyLovin’ was one I didn’t have to think twice about. Given my love for animals, I also loved that the brand is 100% vegan & cruelty-free. Smelling irresistible was never so much fun & I can’t wait for women everywhere to fall in love with these fabulous fragrances (my current favorite has to be Vanilla Vibes because I love smelling like a delicious cupcake)!”

With 25+ fragrance products available in 7 fine fragrances across beachy, floral, fruity, musky fragrance profiles & multiple more launches lined up, Plum BodyLovin’ is looking to offer variety & quality of fragrances like the Indian market has never seen before. Already, the brand is among the fastest growing bath & body brands online as well offline. Plum BodyLovin’ is also expanding its online presence and offline footprint across India with kiosks & exclusive brand outlets in addition to its existing 1100+ assisted & ~10,00+ unassisted outlets.