“Safety shield of vaccination will protect against corona”- Madhya Pradesh CM

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the people of the state and the country are being provided with a safety shield of vaccination to prevent corona infection. In the same sequence, he was having virtual discussions with youths in the age group of 18 years and up to 45 years regarding their experiences before and after vaccination from Wednesday onwards. He informed that about 5 crore 16 lakh vaccine doses will be required in the state. He informed that 45 thousand remdesivir injections have also been received on Tuesday. They are being distributed as per requirements.



Facts say corona will not occur after vaccination



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that I do not say, the scientists say, the facts show that after the vaccination is done, corona will not occur and if it occurs it will not cause harm. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan while addressing the vaccinated youths above the age of 18 years of Sagar, Jabalpur, Ujjain and Gwalior said that vaccination has been done in one session in each district. He said that 9 lakh people will be vaccinated this month. About 82 lakh people have been vaccinated so far. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that apart from orders for vaccination supplies to two companies of the country, efforts are being made to obtain supplies from foreign companies through the Government of India.



There was no problem in vaccination



While talking to the Chief Minister Shri Chouhan in a virtual discussion, Sheetal and Raj of Sagar said that there was no problem in getting the vaccine. Registration was done easily on the portal and slots and information were received on time. After this, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan asked Shubham and Shubhangi of Jabalpur whether there were any side effects after vaccination. They said there were no side effects. Apoorva Deora and Shilpi of Ujjain, on being asked by Chief Minister Shri Chouhan, told that after vaccination, they were kept under observation for 30 minutes. He took information about vaccination site from Satyas and Aayushi Tomar of Gwalior. Asked about social distancing and said that the selection of the vaccination site away from the hospitals has been done in view of security.



Chief Minister’s appeal, donate plasma and blood



Supporting the proposal of the Gwalior’s Aayushi, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has appealed to the old corona patients to donate their plasma to help others. Plasma can save the lives of other patients. He told the general public that vaccination would be done 4 days a week. People can donate their blood before vaccination. This will help others when needed.





