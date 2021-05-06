Private ambulance rates set for transportation of Corona infected patients in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: In compliance with the instructions of Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the rates for private ambulances for transportation of patients infected with Covid-19 have been fixed by the Transport Department in the state. The rates fixed will be applicable with immediate effect.



Additional Chief Secretary, Transport Shri S.N. Mishra has issued an order of fixing the rates of private ambulance. In the order issued, the rates set per kilometer in the urban and rural areas of ALS and BLS ambulance are as follows: –



Ambulance type



Urban area



Rural area



A.L.S.



Rs 500 for the first 10 kilometers and then Rs 25 per kilometer



Rs 800 for the first 20 kilometers and then Rs 25 per kilometer



B.L.S



Rs 250 for the first 10 kilometers and then Rs 20 per kilometer



Rs 500 for the first 20 km and then Rs 20 per km

