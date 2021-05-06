India’s Cumulative Vaccination Coverage exceeds 16.25 Crore as the Nationwide Vaccination Drive expands

New Delhi: There has been an unprecedented surge in the number of COVID19 cases in the country since the past few weeks. The health infrastructure of several States and UTs has been overwhelmed by the very high number of daily cases and increased mortality.

Following the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, the global community has extended a helping hand in supporting efforts of Government of India in this collective fight against the global COVID19 pandemic.

Government of India has been receiving international donations/aid of Covid-19 relief medical supplies and equipment since 27 April 2021 from different countries. All items received so far are allocated to the states/institutions and substantial part of it stands delivered. This is an ongoing exercise. The aim is to extend all support and assistance through various means and measures to strengthen the States’ and UT’s efforts during this critical phase.

On the other hand, the cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 16.25 Cr today as the Phase-3 of the nationwide Vaccination Drive expands further.

9,04,263 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine across 12 States. These states are Chhattisgarh (1,026), Delhi (1,29,096), Gujarat (1,96,860), Jammu and Kashmir (16,387), Haryana (1,23,484), Karnataka (5,328), Maharashtra (1,53,966), Odisha (21,031), Punjab (1,535), Rajasthan (1,80,242), Tamil Nadu (6,415) and UP (68,893).

Cumulatively, 16,25,13,339 vaccine doses have been administered through 29,34,844 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. These include 94,80,739 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 63,54,113 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,36,57,922 FLWs (1stdose), 74,25,592 FLWs (2nddose), 9,04,263 beneficiaries under 18-45 age group (1st dose), 5,31,16,901 1st dose beneficiaries and 1,29,15,354 2nd dose beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 5,38,15,026 (1st dose) and 48,43,429 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years.

HCWs 1st Dose 94,80,739 2nd Dose 63,54,113 FLWs 1st Dose 1,36,57,922 2nd Dose 74,25,592 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 9,04,263 Age Group 45 to 60 years 1st Dose 5,38,15,026 2nd Dose 48,43,429 Over 60 years 1st Dose 5,31,16,901 2nd Dose 1,29,15,354 Total 16,25,13,339

Ten states account for 66.87% of the cumulative doses given so far in the country.

More than 19 lakh vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

As on Day-110 of the vaccination drive (5th May, 2021), 19,55,733 vaccine doses were given. Across 15,903 sessions, 8,99,163 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 10,56,570 beneficiaries received their 2nd dose of vaccine.

Date: 5th May, 2021 (Day-110)

HCWs 1stDose 17,530 2ndDose 30,844 FLWs 1stDose 88,803 2nd Dose 89,932 18-44 years 1st Dose 2,32,028 45 to 60 years 1stDose 4,02,585 2nd Dose 4,21,409 Over 60 years 1stDose 1,58,217 2nd Dose 5,14,385 Total Achievement 1stDose 8,99,163 2ndDose 10,56,570

India’s cumulative recoveries stand at 1,72,80,844 today. The National Recovery Rate is 81.99%.

3,29,113 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

Ten states account for 74.71% of the new recoveries.

The graph below shows the week-on-week average daily recovered cases. While just 53,816 weekly recoveries were registered at the start of April, the figure has surpassed the 3 Lakh mark (3,13,424) by week ending today starting at the end of April.

4,12,262 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

Ten States including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka,Kerala,Haryana, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh andRajasthan report 72.19% of the new cases.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 57,640. It is followed by Karnataka with 50,112 while Kerala reported 41,953 new cases.

India’s total Active Caseload has reached 35,66,398. It now comprises 16.92% of the country’s total Positive Cases. A net incline of 79,169 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.

Twelve states cumulatively account for 81.05% of India’s total Active Cases.

The National Mortality Rate has been falling and currently stands at 1.09%.

3,980 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Ten States account for 75.55% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (920). Uttar Pradesh follows with 353 daily deaths.

Five States/UTs have not reported any COVID19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are D&D & D&N, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Ladakh (UT) and Mizoram.