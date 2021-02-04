Sacrifice of ‘Chauri Chaura’ is a symbol of India’s expression: CM Yogi Adityanath

New Delhi: To mark the centenary event of Chauri Chaura, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with Governor Anandi Ben Patel took part in the event that was held at Chauri Chaura memorial in Gorakhpur on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also attended the event via video conferencing. As a tribute to unsung heroes of freedom struggle and sensitise the young generation about the valour of little known or unknown freedom fighters, the Yogi government has decided to year-long centenary celebrations of the historic event.

Addressing the event, CM Yogi said that the Chauri Chaura Shatabdi Mahotsav is the anthem of the Heroic saga of freedom fighters’ sacrifice.

Paying respect to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the freedom struggle, he stated, “The sacrifice of ‘Chauri-Chaura’ is a ‘symbol’ of India’s expression. There is a confluence of commitment, motivation, and maturity.”

Speaking on the martyrdom of the soldiers for the freedom of India, UP CM said, “Every street of the state, every educational institution, every crossroad should be inhabited by the heroic tales of martyrs so that the future generation is not ignorant of the excellent tradition of sacrifice and can imbibe it easily.”

Invoking the valour of the freedom fighters and their sacrifices thereof in the wake of the Chauri Chaura uprising which took place on February 4, 1922, the CM Yogi said that the incident had given a new direction to India’s independence movement against British rule. ” We are gathered here today to pay reverence and respect to all those immortal sacrifices”, the CM added.

Talking about Atmanirbhar Bharat, CM Yogi said that Swachhta, Swablamban and Swadeshi all together will lead us towards making India self-reliant. ” To inculcate these into our daily lives will be a true spirit of nationality,” he pointed out.

Explaining the meaning of the logo of the Centenary event, released by the state government on the occasion, UP CM said that the words ‘Swarakte, Swarashtram Rakshyet’ meant ‘Tera Vaibhav Amar Rhe Maa, hum din char Rahe Na Rahe’ (we protect our nation with our blood) .”

Remembering the incident, CM Yogi said, “We all know that on February 4, 1922, a large group of people clashed with the police. The police then opened fire which led to the death of 3 freedom fighters. As many as 228 people were prosecuted by the British rule at that time, in which 225 people were punished in various ways by the British Government. A number of 19 freedom fighters were given death sentences, 14 were given life imprisonment and 19 were put behind the bars for eight years.”

He regretted that this chapter of freedom struggle had been consigned to anonymity but now onwards this place would be a new ‘teerth’. The programme was started with police band playing and floral tributes paid to the martyrs. The centenary celebrations will be marked by the illumination of all the martyrs’ memorials in the state along with a series of events to invoke the sacrifices of the freedom fighters.

Ending his speech, CM Yogi said, “Let us remember the true sons of our nation who sacrificed their lives in the freedom struggle of the country and pay tribute to them. Chauri – Chaura Shatabdi Mahotsav’ is the anthem of the heroic saga of freedom fighters’ sacrifice.”

