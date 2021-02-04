New Delhi: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan says Centre has allocated about Rs 7,000 crore in rail budget 2021-22 for Odisha. He says that huge budgetary allocation to the tune of Rs 6995.58 crore aims at early completion of the railway projects in the state.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan urges State govt to resolve land acquisition issues creating problems in expansion of railway line in Sonepur, Boudh & Kandhamal.

Rs 6995.58 crore allocated to #Odisha for various railway projects in the State. The total budget outlay for the State this year is 60% more than the last year’s outlay of Rs 4373 crore says Railways.