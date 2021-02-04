24 Routes Identified in Assam Under the 1st Phase of UDAN 4.0

New Delhi: Broad salient features of the UDAN scheme are mentioned below:

i) Demand driven

ii) Affordability of airfare

iii) Viability Gap Funding (VGF) to Selected Airline Operators (SAOs)

iv) Minimum performance level of UDAN flights by the SAOs

v) Exclusivity of operation on UDAN routes.;

vi) Focus on priority areas i.e NER, Hilly Sates and Islands.;

Viability Gap Funding is provided to the Selected Airline Operators (SAOs) for operating UDAN flights under the scheme. Airports Authority of India, the implementing agency has disbursed Rs. 79,60,680/- to SAO for operating UDAN flights in Assam so far.;

AAI, the implementing agency, has identified following UDAN airports/heliports/water aerodromes for operation of UDAN flights in Assam: ;

Airports:

i. Jorhat

ii. Lilabari

iii. Tezpur

iv. Rupsi

Heliports:

i. Nagaon

ii. Misa

iii.Geleki

Water Aerodrome:

i. Guwahati River Front

ii. Umrangso Reservoir

AAI, the implementing agency, has identified 24 routes in Assam under the 1st phase of UDAN 4.0. (For List of these 24 routes, click here). The Selected Airline Operators (SAOs) under UDAN are obligated to commence RCS flight operations on a RCS-route within a period of six months from the issuance of Letter of Award or within two months from the readiness of airport, whichever is later, unless any extension is granted by the Implementing Agency.

This information was given in a written reply by Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State (I/C) Civil Aviation, in Lok Sabha today.