24 Routes Identified in Assam Under the 1st Phase of UDAN 4.0

New Delhi: Broad salient features of the UDAN scheme are mentioned below:
i) Demand driven
ii) Affordability of airfare
iii) Viability Gap Funding (VGF) to Selected Airline Operators (SAOs)
iv) Minimum performance level of UDAN flights by the SAOs
v) Exclusivity of operation on UDAN routes.;
vi) Focus on priority areas i.e NER, Hilly Sates and Islands.;
Viability Gap Funding is provided to the Selected Airline Operators (SAOs) for operating UDAN flights under the scheme. Airports Authority of India, the implementing agency has disbursed Rs. 79,60,680/- to SAO for operating UDAN flights in Assam so far.;
AAI, the implementing agency, has identified following UDAN airports/heliports/water aerodromes for operation of UDAN flights in Assam: ;
Airports:
i. Jorhat
ii. Lilabari
iii. Tezpur
iv. Rupsi
Heliports:
i. Nagaon
ii. Misa
iii.Geleki
Water Aerodrome:
i. Guwahati River Front
ii. Umrangso Reservoir
AAI, the implementing agency, has identified 24 routes in Assam under the 1st phase of UDAN 4.0. (For List of these 24 routes, click here). The Selected Airline Operators (SAOs) under UDAN are obligated to commence RCS flight operations on a RCS-route within a period of six months from the issuance of Letter of Award or within two months from the readiness of airport, whichever is later, unless any extension is granted by the Implementing Agency.
This information was given in a written reply by Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State (I/C) Civil Aviation, in Lok Sabha today.