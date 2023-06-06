S8UL Esports Raises Over INR 15 Lakhs for Odisha Train Accident Victims

New Delhi : S8UL, India’s leading esports organization, demonstrated exceptional solidarity by rallying together in support of the victims of the recent train accident in Odisha. With heartfelt intention, they organized a charity stream on Monday, which turned out to be a tremendous success, raising over INR 15 lakhs for the cause.

The stream witnessed active participation from renowned creators of S8UL, including Tanmay Singh (ScoutOP), Naman Mathur (Mortal), Lokesh Jain (8Bit_Goldy), and even the esteemed Indian cricket sensation Yuzvendra Chahal, who generously contributed INR 1 Lakh and engaged in an exciting BGMI match.

The charity stream was initiated by ScoutOP, a native of Odisha himself. The response from the gaming community of the country was overwhelmingly positive, highlighting their dedication and support. ScoutOP and Mortal made remarkable contributions of INR 1 Lakh each to aid those affected by the tragic accident in Balasore.

“Being from Odisha, I strongly felt it was my responsibility to do whatever I could within my capacity and help the people affected by this tragic disaster. The overwhelming success of the charity stream brings me an incredible sense of pride and joy. Raising INR 15 Lakhs will greatly aid those in need. I’m immensely thankful to the members of S8UL, Yuzvendra Chahal, and the entire gaming community for their support. I am also grateful to my audience whose participation and generosity have played a significant role in helping us make a positive impact in the lives of those affected by the tragedy” expressed Tanmay Singh, also known as ScoutOP.

This commendable effort by S8UL and its creators to raise funds will aid in the recovery of the victims from this tragic incident.