CBI begins probe into Balasore train accident in Odisha

A 10-member CBI team reached the train accident site at Balasore’s Bahanaga in Odisha today as part of its investigations into the tragedy that took place on June 2. The CBI team, along with Central Forensic officials, visited the site of the accident that involved two passenger and a goods train.

They visited the signal room, loop line, and main line at the Bahanaga railway station. The CBI has taken over the probe after Railway Board recommended a CBI inquiry into the accident. Railways is also conducting a separate probe into the accident. Meanwhile, 145 injured persons are being treated at the SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack. 17 of them are reported to be serious. Railway sources said, compensation amounting to 6 crore 90 lakh rupees has already been given to the next of kin of those who died in the accident.