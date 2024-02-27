Rungta Steel expands market presence with Asansol dealers meet; strengthening West Bengal network

Kolkata, February 26, 2024: Rungta Steel, India’s fastest growing integrated steel and TMT bar manufacturer, in collaboration with SVN Enterprises, a prominent distributor in the region, hosted a Dealers Meet at Panorama Water Park in Asansol. This event marked a significant milestone in the partnership between the two entities, aimed at fostering closer ties with dealers and enhancing customer satisfaction across the region.

Attended by approximately 50 dealer partners, the meet served as a platform for exchanging insights into the latest sector developments and discussing strategies for mutual growth. The partners actively engaged in discussions regarding Rungta Steel’s diverse range of products and services, further reinforcing the company’s commitment to delivering excellence in distribution.

Mr Arvind Kumar, AVP & Head- Sales & Marketing (TMT & Wire Rod), expressing his enthusiasm said, “We eagerly look forward to these meet-ups that we organize at regular intervals, as they provide us with a valuable opportunity to not only strengthen Rungta Steel’s presence in Asansol, and expand it further across West Bengal, a critical market for us, but they also offer us the chance to work closely with our valued partners to drive mutual success.”

With a growing network across West Bengal and pan-India over the years, Rungta Steel is known for its best-in-class TMT Bars that undergo thorough analysis to meet the industry’s stringent standards. Rungta Steel continues to earn widespread trust from businesses and industries throughout the state, solidifying its position as one of the fastest-growing providers in the steel industry.