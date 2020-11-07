Role of Women Entrepreneurs in Global Socio-Economic Cooperation

New Delhi: In India, 432 million women of working age constitute the countries untapped economic resource. Ambassador K. Nagaraj Naidu, India’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) quoted Swami Vivekanand by saying “There is no chance for the welfare of the world unless the condition of the women is improved” during an interaction with FICCI FLO.

“Sustainable Development Goals are designs to bring the world to the several life changing zeros like zero poverty, zero hunger, zero discrimination against women & girls and to achieve this creativity, technology, financial resources from entire world is needed. Over 16 million women in India are entrepreneurs & they provide jobs to over 25 million people. By accelerating the growth in number of women-owned enterprises as well as the size of these enterprises, we can generate about 200 million jobs & can contribute 700 billion dollars towards our GDP. If women are given equal opportunities, 12 trillion dollars can be added to the global economy by 2025”, he further added

Jahnabi Phookan, President, FLO said, “This year we have tried to align our national initiatives with the Sustainable Development Goals, especially the goals associated with No Poverty, Zero Hunger, Good Health & wellbeing, Gender Equality, Decent Work & Economic growth, Industry Innovation & Infrastructure, Reducing Inequality & Sustainable cities & communities & it has been to create sustainable economic possibilities”

“We believe that empowered women make economically independent and successful entrepreneurs. Women play a very important role in sustainable development, it is imperative that we assimilate these Sustainable Development Goals in our endeavours and help women foster the spirit of entrepreneurship and to become job creators providing employment to others. 2020 also marks 25 years of the adoption of Beijing declaration and the platform for action, known as the most progressive blueprint for advancing women’s rights, therefore 2030 agenda cannot be realised without the participation of women worldwide”. She further added

India recognizes that the promotion of global wellbeing requires institutionalizing the concept of one world through partnerships based on solidarity, equity and sharing”, said Dharitri Patnaik the Day Chair and Chapter Chairperson, Bhubaneshwar

According to the UN women report women contributes 37% of global GDP, 527million women are in the 4 sectors: accommodation and food services, real estate business and administrative activities, manufacturing and wholesale retail, all are unsuitable for remote working. According to Multi-Dimensional Poverty report 2019 by United Nations, India is one country which has reduced multidimensional poverty by 270 million.

