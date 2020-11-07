Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik dedicated Biatarani Small Hydro Power Project of 24 MW capacity at Singhanali

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik through a Video Conference today, dedicated Biatarani Small Hydro Power Project of 24 MW capacity at Singhanali, Anandpur in Keonjhar district, financed by District Mineral Fund. Hon’ble Chief Minister said that money of DMF will be utilized for welfare of the people of the district only.

Chief Minister said that Biatarani Small Hydro Power Project is milestone in green and renewable energy sector which will provide 100 Million unit power to State Grid. He also expressed satisfaction that the power project has resulted no displacement. He further said that such environment friendly small power project can arrest the challenges of climate change in the State.

Chief Minister while saying that Keonjhar district has significant contribution to the economy of the nation as well as the state, said that work is in progress for establishment of Medical College and Hospital at Keonjhar. Hon’ble Chief Minister also said that work is being carried on for development of roads and mega pipe water supply to all the villages and urban areas of the district.

Minister, Skill Development and Technical Education Sri Premananda Nayak, Hon’ble Minister, Energy Captain Dibya Sankar Mishra, Hon’ble MP, Keonjhar, Hon’ble MLAs of Ghasipura and Anandpur, Chief Secretary Sri Asit Tripathy, Development Commissioner-cum-Addl. Chief Secretary Sri Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, Principal Secretary, Energy, Sri Nikunja Bihari Dhal and Senior Officers participated in the programme. Secretary to Hon’ble Chief Minister (5-T) Sri V. K. Pandian coordinated the programme.

