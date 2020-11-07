PM Narendra Modi congratulates US President elect Joe Biden and US Vice President elect Kamala Harris

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates US President elect Joe Biden and US Vice President elect Kamala Harris.

PM Modi congratulates Joe Biden on presidential poll win, says looking forward to working with him to take India-US ties to greater heights .

Congratulations @JoeBiden on your spectacular victory! As the VP, your contribution to strengthening Indo-US relations was critical and invaluable. I look forward to working closely together once again to take India-US relations to greater heights. pic.twitter.com/yAOCEcs9bN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2020

