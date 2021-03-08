Roko-Toko campaign necessary for protection from Corona – Madhya Pradesh CM

Bhopal : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the Roko-Toko campaign should be implemented effectively to follow the precautions related to Corona infection; otherwise it will be necessary to take drastic steps. Cases are increasing rapidly in Indore, Bhopal, Buhanpur, Jabalpur, Rewa, Ujjain, Gwalior and Chhindwara. The District Collector and the Crisis Management Group should remain alert and active and control the situation from now on. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan gave these instructions in the review meeting of Corona at the residence. Medical Education Minister Shri Vishwas Sarang, Chief Secretary Shri Iqbal Singh Bains, Additional Chief Secretary Health Shri Mohammad Suleman were present in the meeting.

Positive cases increasing rapidly in Indore and Bhopal

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also asked the Public Health, Family Welfare Minister and Medical Education Minister to constantly monitor these districts. It was informed in the meeting that Madhya Pradesh is at number six in the country in the number of Corona positive cases. The number of new cases in Maharashtra has exceeded 10 thousand. Cases are increasing in Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. In the last seven days, 1103 cases were registered in Indore, 573 in Bhopal, 134 in Jabalpur, 93 in Chhindwara, 91 in Ujjain, while 67 each positive cases were reported in Betul and Burhanpur.

About 9 lakh people got first dose of vaccine

The vaccination campaign was reviewed at the meeting. Additional Chief Secretary Health informed that about 9 lakh people have received the first dose of the vaccine. Madhya Pradesh is second in the country in immunization. Many districts including Bhopal, Indore, Dhar, Burhanpur and Panna are getting more immunization than the target.