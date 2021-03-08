Develop Singaurgarh region as National Tribal Tourism Hub – President Kovind

Bhopal : President Shri Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the state level tribal conference on Sunday at Singrampur gram panchayat in Damoh district by laying the foundation stone for the conservation work of Singaurgarh Fort. President Shri Kovind said that along with Made in India, handmade in India should also be promoted. Our tribal brethren possess amazing skills in handicrafts. Efforts should be made to ensure good price and wide market to their handicraft products.

President Shri Kovind said that Singaur region can be developed as a National Tribal Hub. He said that with the works being undertaken for the preservation of Singaurgarh Fort, this area will become important in terms of tourism in the future. It will also provide employment to local youth. He also spoke of better work for saving the heritage of Chambal, Malwa, Bundelkhand, Mahakaushal, Baghelkhand. He said that Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism (Independent Charge) Shri Prahlad Patel should make efforts in this direction. The President said that certainly the six divisions of Indian archaeology that have been newly constructed, will do meaningful work in this direction.

President Shri Kovind said that we learn so much from our tribal fraternity. They always work towards making the society united. There is no discrimination between women and men in their community. Hence their male-female ratio is better than the general population. The tribal community prefers groups over individuals. Cooperation is encouraged instead of competition. Their lifestyle gives the highest priority to nature. There is ease in tribal life and hard work is respected. The President said that to connect with the roots of humanity, the life values ​​of the tribal community must be inculcated in your lifestyle.

President Shri Kovind said that there is a store of traditional knowledge in tribal communities. Referring to Baiga, a special backward tribe in Madhya Pradesh, he said that the people of this community possess great knowledge about traditional medicine. Often, they also provide perfect cure for incurable diseases. The participation of the tribal community in the schemes for the production and formulation of traditional Ayurvedic medicines will prove to be very useful. There is need to work in this direction.

President Shri Kovind stressed the need to disseminate the knowledge of tribals through the modern medium. He said that educational institutions can study tribal knowledge and craft tradition on a wide scale and such studies will br beneficial for the whole country. Education is the most effective medium for the development of any individual or community. Therefore, it is necessary to make efforts for educational development of tribal community.

President Shri Kovind appreciated the works being undertaken in Madhya Pradesh. He said that it is a matter of appreciation that special emphasis is being laid on construction and operation of Eklavya Tribal Residential Schools in Madhya Pradesh. The construction of Kanya Shiksha Parisar is being encouraged in Madhya Pradesh to promote literacy and education. The President also appreciated the awards instituted in the name of Rani Durgavati and Shankarshah.

President Shri Kovind also mentioned the details of government schemes in his address. He said that the Women Empowerment Scheme is a special scheme for the development of Scheduled Tribes. The National Scheduled Tribes Finance and Development Corporation provides financial assistance on concessional rates under the scheme. Our tribal brethren must seek help from such schemes. We all have to make efforts to ensure that our tribals get the benefit of participation in modern development and at the same time their tribal identity and importance can also remain in its natural form.

President Shri Kovind greeted women on International Women’s Day in advance. This day is a day to be committed for the empowerment of women all over the world. Years ago, Rani Durgavati had set a rare example of woman power in the battlefield. Paying obeisance to the great veerangana, I extend my advance greetings to all the countrymen, especially all women, on Women’s Day.

The President also remembered former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He said that first of all, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee formed the Ministry of Tribal Affairs in the Government of India. He believed that there should be a separate ministry which works for the all-round development of the people belonging to the tribal class. In the present scenario, this department is also being run by the state governments along with the central government.

The art of living lies with our tribal fraternity- Governor Smt. Patel

Governor Smt. Anandiben Patel said that the art of living is with our tribal fraternity. Living in groups, moving unitedly, being passionate in life despite difficulties is the basic mantra of their lives. They cherish the rich heritage of art and culture.

The Governor said that the tribal community actually has a lot to teach people in urban areas. When we work with the tribal community, we should always work with an open mind. We should always remain humble. Only then can we learn the important lessons that the tribal community can teach the urban people.

Governor Smt. Patel said that there are many people who recognize the medicinal power in forest herbs. There is need to save their knowledge and present it in the medical science that the world understands and how it can be used in the world market. She said that the the development of tribal community has been included as an important component in accordance with the national goal of the mantra of inclusive development ‘Sabka Saath-Sabka Vikas’, in the state. Tribal class beneficiaries are being benefited by schemes of various departments under tribal sub-schemes by making a budget provision of more than 21 percent in proportion to tribal population in the state.

Governor Smt. Patel said that a software has been developed to make the process of the schemes run by the state government simple and accessible online to the tribals. Scholarship distribution system has also been made easy for their educational development. A scholarship of Rs. 465 crore has been provided to about 25 lakh tribal students in the state last year.

The Governor said that organic authentication protocols will be established for agricultural and horticultural products in tribal areas. Van Dhan Kendras are being developed at 86 places in thirteen districts to provide better value of minor forest produce to Scheduled Tribes. Minimum support price has been fixed for a total of 32 minor forest produces in this financial year, including 18 new minor forest produces.

3-day programme will be held every year on Rani Durgavati Balidan Divas: CM Shri Chouhan

Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that no one can forget the glorious saga of Rani Durgavati. Her might forced her opponents to surrender. Today is an important day for us because President Shri Ramnath Kovind has laid the foundation of the works of conservation of Singaurgarh Fort. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan announced to organize a three-day programme every year on Rani Durgavati’s Balidan Divas. He said that these programmes will be full of patriotism. On the demand of the local MLA, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also announced to extend all possible support for the construction of the Badadev temple at Chourai Panchayat of Jabera development block and the construction of the Khermai temple in Kalhara village.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the Madhya Pradesh government will leave no stone unturned for the all-round development of the tribal class. Instructions have been given to the administration to ensure that no tribal brother brethren is deprived of patta. They should be added and their rightful patta should be given to them. He said that this year, the state government will provide scholarship of Rs. 1300 per month to tribal boys and Rs. 1340 to girls of the community. Not only this, students pursuing higher education in district and divisional headquarters will be provided Rs 2000 per month as rent for staying in rented houses.

Film on historical heritage screened

The event featured a video film showcasing the historical heritage of Singrampur. Along with this, Eklavya Vidyalayas gave a presentation on Rani Durgavati’s heroic tale. Along with this, renowned classical music artist Saundak also gave his performance. The President also lauded the film and cultural programmes in his address.

First copy of ‘Bangi’ booklet presented to the President

Tribal Department’s booklet ‘Bangi’ was also released at the State Level Tribal Conference. Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan presented the first copy of this to President Shri Ram Nath Kovind.

President dedicates portal

‘Adirang.com’, a portal of art training virtual class by tribal artists was also launched by President Shri Ram Nath Kovind at the State Level Tribal Conference. The portal has been created by Vanya Prakashan.

Awards distributed to talented tribal students

President Shri Ram Nath Kovind awarded talented tribal students with Shankarshah and Rani Durgavati awards. Sarika Thakur and Muskan Rawat were honoured with Rani Durgavati Award and Pankaj Dhurve and Ravindra Edpache with Shankarshah Award. The President wished them a bright future.

Foundation of various development works laid to promote tourism

President Shri Ram Nath Kovind laid the foundation for the conservation of the Singaurgarh Fort at the State Level Tribal Conference held at Singrampur. Along with this, he also dedicated the newly constituted Jabalpur Circle of Archaeological Survey of India. On this occasion, he also laid the foundation stone for sanctioned works worth Rs 23.16 crore with a view to promoting tourism activities in the district.

In this there will be tourism infrastructure development work in Belatal Lake. The project includes drinking water facilities, rain shelters, parking area, gym area, yoga sthal, open garden for the ceremony, open air theater, CCTV system, solar panel system, souvenir shop, public facilities, food courts, artistic walkways, water fountains, children’s play zone, pathways, multi-purpose hall including kitchen etc. to provide better facilities to the tourists. This project will generate local employment and increase the number of tourists in the region.

Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan presented Gond Artwork by Gond artist Anand Shyam to President Shri Ram Nath Kovind. The State Level Tribal Conference was also addressed by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Culture and Tourism, Shri Prahlad Patel. At the outset, Minister of Tribal Affairs, Sushri Meena Singh Mandwe gave the welcome address. Union Minister of State for Steel, Shri Faggan Singh Kulaste and Urban Development And housing Minister Shri Bhupendra Singh were present on the occasion.