RISING DEMAND SEES ŠKODA AUTO INDIA INCREASE ALLOCATIONS FOR KODIAQ 4X4

Mumbai – While Škoda Auto India’s INDIA 2.0 cars top the safety charts among India-made cars, the company introduced its third model that completes its 5-star-safe fleet — the 2023 Škoda Kodiaq luxury 4×4. The Kodiaq nameplate was first introduced in India in 2017, and globally, the Kodiaq was Škoda Auto’s first full-size SUV with the capacity to seat 7. Available in India as a parts and components vehicle under limited numbers so far, the 2023 Kodiaq will see now see allotments of 750 cars every quarter. For 2022, all allotments for the Kodiaq were filled within 24 hours.

The car is now available at a starting price of INR 37.99 lacs (ex-showroom).

Mr Petr Šolc, Brand Director, Škoda Auto India, said, “The Kodiaq was our first ever foray into the full-size SUV fold, and it has been a resounding success internationally and in India. Though premium, it is a high value luxury 4×4 that has seen much demand from Indian consumers because of the complete off-road luxury package it offers for the family. The increased allocation will ensure that the Kodiaq can now be enjoyed by more SUV customers who demand the best there is in terms of safety, luxury and value with off-road ability.”

New for 2023

The Škoda Kodiaq is powered by the same 2.0 TSI EVO engine. The powertrain has now been adapted to meet the new BS6-B emissions norms. The result is that the Kodiaq is now 4.2% more efficient than earlier. The 4×4 still makes 140 kW (190 PS) and 320 Nm allowing acceleration to 100 kph in just 7.8 seconds (claimed figure). There is one more addition to Škoda’s array of Simply Clever features – door-edge protectors. They automatically reveal themselves when the doors open, protecting the door edge from dings and scratches. The rear spoiler gets additional finlets to aid airflow and improve aerodynamics of this luxury 4×4. Inside, the rear passengers get a lounge step to rest their foot, and outer headrests in the 2nd row, furthering the luxury and comfort quotient in this 4×4 for the family.

On-road dynamics

The Kodiaq’s legacy with technology that enhances driver engagement and feel remains with the Progressive Steering. It flexes its forces depending on driving conditions and vehicle speed, making the Kodiaq easy to manoeuvre at slow speeds and offering the driver better control at higher speeds.

In addition, the first-in-segment Dynamic Chassis Control further adds to the Kodiaq’s quiver of dynamics. Apart from allowing the driver to select between Eco, Comfort, Normal, Sport, Individual and Snow driving modes, DCC also enables the suspension to be raised or lowered by 15 mm and hosts an off-road button for enhanced all-terrain abilities when needed.

Interiors

Like the Kodiaq before, the Style and Laurin & Klement variants focus on rear seat luxury with stone beige leather dual tone upholstery for the L&K, and variant-specific alloys for the 45.72cm (R18) wheels. The SportLine continues with its driver-oriented focus with all black suedia interiors, a 3-spoke flat-bottom sport steering wheel, more side bolstering in the seats, integrated headrests, and expanded shoulder support sport seats for enthusiastic cornering. Also adding to the array of interior comfort features are the 12-way adjustable electric seats in the front with in-built cooling and heating in the L&K.

Carrying forward the all-new bold theme, the Škoda Kodiaqs are equipped with a 3- or 2-spoke steering wheel, ambient lighting along with a state-of-the-art Canton 625 W 12-speaker audio system with a subwoofer. Besides, customers can remotely open and shut windows, door mirrors and the panoramic sunroof.

Connectivity and Infotainment

The Kodiaq, as earlier, is equipped with a 20.32 cm (8-inch) infotainment touchscreen in the centre console with inbuilt navigation and full connectivity via the MyŠKODA ConnectED App. Further enhancing in-car connectivity are an array of latest-generation USB-C ports accessible to the front and rear passengers, wireless phone charging, and support for wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Driver Interface

In continuation of its slick and clean, non-distracting instrument read-outs for the driver, the Kodiaq upgrades its analogue dials for a fully digital Virtual Cockpit for the driver across all variants. The Style version gets a 20.32 cm (8-inch) Virtual Cockpit instrument console, while the SportLine and L&K variants allow for a fully programmable 26.03 cm (10.25-inch) Virtual Cockpit with digital dials and a digital console with multiple themes to suit the driver’s needs.

Safety

Škoda Auto’s INDIA 2.0 cars top the safety charts in the Global NCAP crash tests scoring 5-stars for both adult and child occupants. The Kodiaq has been tested by Euro NCAP and scores a full 5-stars for adult and child passengers, completing the Škoda Auto India 5-star safe, fully crash-tested fleet of family cars.

As before, the Kodiaq is equipped with 9 airbags as standard. The 4×4 also includes adaptive front LED headlights, automatic dimming and defogging across all transparent surfaces, electronic, mechanical and hydraulic brake assist, stability control, multi-collision braking and park assist with handsfree parking among others. In addition, the flagship L&K packs in Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) and a 360-degree camera as standard.

Storage and Functionality

Customers will appreciate the continued presence of a 40:20:40 split of second-row seats and a 50-50 split third-row backrest that completely folds down, enhancing space, flexibility and versatility. The 2023 Kodiaq follows the trend of earlier Kodiaqs featuring double dashboard storage, under steering storage and a jumbo box. The rear of the 4×4 boasts of 270 litres of boot space with seven seats up. With the last row seats folded down, customers have a substantial 630 litres of storage, and a whopping 2005 litres of luggage space available with all 5 rear seats folded down.

Simply Clever

Škoda’s trademark Simply Clever features endure through the 2023 Kodiaq. New for 2023 are the door edge protectors. Other famous Simply Clever features continue, like the umbrella wet case in each front door with an umbrella itself provided for the driver. Also standard is the Virtual Pedal with the electric tailgate allowing users to open the rear boot with just a swing of the leg negating the need to fish for keys or hunt for buttons when carrying luggage or shopping to be stored in the boot. And for comfort in long journeys, the Kodiaq also offers a Power Nap Package with a Blanket and an outer headrest in 2nd row. The Power Nap package allows passengers to cut out the outside and have a relaxed, cozy, comfortable snooze as the Kodiaq munches the miles. And the outer headrest acts as a neck support ensuring adequate support to the neck and passengers remain upright even when having a nap. Not to be forgotten are the other Škoda Auto enhancements like a ticket-holder in the A-pillar, dual storage in the illuminated, cooled dashboard and the Easy Grip mat for the front bottle holder.