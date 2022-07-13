RINL organizes Awareness Programme on Hazards of Tobacco Usage in association with Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (HBCH&RC) Visakhapatnam

New Delhi : As part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations in tune with the WHO -No Tobacco Campaign, Visakha Steel General Hospital (VSGH) of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant in collaboration with Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (HBCH&RC) Visakhapatnam today conducted an awareness program on the HAZARDS OF TOBACCO USAGE, with the aim of sensitizing the people towards hazards of tobacco use and to promote a tobacco free society, at MP Hall – Ukku Club.

Shri Atul Bhatt, CMD, RINL, the Chief Guest inaugurated the awareness programme in the august presence of Dr. Umesh Mahantshetty, Director (HBCH&RC), Directors of RINL, CVO, Dr. Prakash and Dr.Dolorosa Fernandez, Assistant Professor, Department of Preventive Oncology (HBCH&RC), the guest speaker at the awareness program.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Atul Bhatt, CMD, RINL emphasized the need to take Anti-tobacco programs forward vigorously, for prevention of Tobacco induced diseases, among the employees and their families by conducting more awareness camps and screening programs. He called upon the children to become ambassadors in spreading anti-tobacco campaigns. He appreciated the efforts of VSGH Collective for organizing a very useful session in the interest of one and all.

In her speech, the Guest speaker Dr. Dolorosa Fernandez stressed upon the impact of rampant tobacco usage in our country, which is resulting in a steep hike in the number of oral cancer cases and related deaths and how to put across this issue effectively for policy changes related to production of Tobacco related products, marketing and use. The speaker also suggested ways to come out of addiction to tobacco products and its positive impact on the health and economy of the country.

All the invited dignitaries and participants took the “NO TOBACCO USE” Pledge. The program concluded with an interactive session with the participants from various walks of life.